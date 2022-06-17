South Africa wins the toss and opts to bowl first in the 4th T20I against India

India vs South Africa 4th T20I toss update

India skipper Rishabh Pant is without a doubt under pressure. His captaincy skills, temperament and decision-making all under are scanners. But Pant has a great chance to answer his critics on Friday. India takes on South Africa in a DO or DIE & series saving match in the 4th T20. A win will level the series 2-2. Defeat will give India the first defeat in T20 Series at home in the last 3 years.

Talking about the toss, Temba Bavuma won the toss and has made aa few forced changes to his team from the previous game as Quinton de Kock comes back in place of Reeza Hendricks also Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi are included in the South African playing XI in place of Wayne Parnell and Kagigo Rabada.

Indian team has not made any changes to their playing XI from the previous game.

Playing XI

South Africa : Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje

India : Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan