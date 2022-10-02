South Africa wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 2nd T20I, Indian team unchanged

India vs South Africa

South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd T20I against India in Guwahati. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has made no change to India's playing XI from the playing T20I whereas South Africa has made one change to its playing XI as they brought in Lungi Ngidi in place of Tabraiz Shamsi.

READ: Sarfaraz Khan should get a place in the Indian 'Test' squad: Robin Uthappa

India vs South Africa playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.