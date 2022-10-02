Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeCricket

South Africa wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 2nd T20I, Indian team unchanged

South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd T20I against India in Guwahati.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 02, 2022, 06:50 PM IST

South Africa wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the 2nd T20I, Indian team unchanged
India vs South Africa

South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bowl first in the 2nd T20I against India in Guwahati. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has made no change to India's playing XI from the playing T20I whereas South Africa has made one change to its playing XI as they brought in Lungi Ngidi in place of Tabraiz Shamsi.

READ: Sarfaraz Khan should get a place in the Indian 'Test' squad: Robin Uthappa

 

India vs South Africa playing XI

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Raksha Bandhan 2022: Shah Rukh-Aishwarya, Ranveer-Priyanka, most relatable on-screen brother-sister jodis
Viral Photos of the Day: Sussane Khan poses with rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Ibrahim Ali Khan looks dapper in red
Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan returns to Mumbai from Dunki shoot, Sunny Leone stuns in casuals
Voter ID card Aadhaar linking: Step-by-step guide to link Aadhaar card with voter ID online
Bhutan opens for tourists after 2 years, know how much you have to pay on visit
Speed Reads
More
First-image
SSC Scientific Assistant Exam 2022: Registration begins at ssc.nic.in, know eligibility, selection process
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.