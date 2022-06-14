South Africa win the toss and elect to bowl first in the 3rd T20I against India

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I toss update

In the 3rd T20I game between India-South Africa, Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bowl first. The South African skipper has now won all the 3 tosses so far in this 5-match T20I series.

Speaking during the toss, the South African captain informed that there is no change in their playing XI from the previous game whereas the Indian team also remained unchanged.

Playing XI for both the teams

India: Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan

South Africa: Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Dwaine Pretorius, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje