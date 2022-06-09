South Africa win the toss and bowl first in the 1st T20I, Dinesh Karthik included in the playing XI

Dinesh Karthik

A new-look Indian top-order will like to show more intent even as Rishabh Pant gets ready to add a new leaf to his already happening career, this time as national team captain in the five-match T20 International series against South Africa, starting in New Delhi on Thursday (June 9).

KL Rahul, who was supposed to lead the side in the absence of Rohit Sharma, suffered a groin injury which has now ruled him out of the entire series.

South African skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and has elected to field first. Let's have a look at the playing XI of both teams.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

India: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (c, wk), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Bhuvnenshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal