South Africa vs Pakistan 1st ODI Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for SA vs PAK match at SuperSport Park, Centurion

South Africa had recently played against Pakistan away in Test and T20I formats. However, for this series, they called the Men in the Green to the rainbow nation. This series will start with 3-match ODIs from the 2nd of April which will end with 4 match T20I's.

Temba Bavuma has been appointed as South Africa skipper for both T20I and ODI formats against Pakistan. As for the Pakistani squad, Babar Azam will lead the side in both formats.

South Africa had lost both Test and T20I series in the Pakistan tour and they will be looking to regain their lost honour in their own home land with a newly-appointed skipper.

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen

Batsmen: Babar Azam, Imam-ul- Haq, Janneman Malan

All-rounder: Shadab Khan, Andile Phehlukwayo

Bowlers: Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Kagiso Rabada

SA vs PAK Probable Playing XIs

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram/Kyle Verreynne, Temba Bavuma (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul- Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Haider Ali / Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf

Mohammad Rizwan, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen (VC), Babar Azam (C), Imam-ul- Haq, Janneman Malan, Shadab Khan, Andile Phehlukwayo, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Kagiso Rabada

The match begins at 1.30 PM IST and will take place at the SuperSport Park, Centurion on Friday, April 2.

South Arica: Temba Bavuma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Beuran Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Jon-Jon Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Imam Ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Danish Aziz, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Md Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Md Nawaz, Md Rizwan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Md Hasnain, Hasan Ali, Usman Qadir.

