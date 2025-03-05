Check out the live streaming details for the South Africa and New Zealand Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal match to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

South Africa is set to face off against New Zealand in the 2nd Semi-final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 on Wednesday. This match marks a rematch of the 2015 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Semi-final, where New Zealand narrowly defeated South Africa in a thrilling contest.

In the past two years, South Africa has successfully navigated through a transition phase across various formats. Their impressive performances have been evident as they reached the Semi-finals of the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023 and came close to clinching the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in 2024, ultimately falling short to India in the finals held in the Caribbean. Furthermore, they have secured a spot in the upcoming WTC finals and are currently competing in the Semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy.

Live Streaming Details

The SA vs NZ match is set to take place on Wednesday, March 5. This day-night contest is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM IST at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports and Sports18 channels in India. For those on the go, the match can also be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

Pitch report

This deck is designed for high-scoring games, with the batters expected to dominate the match. As the game progresses, batting will become increasingly easier, making it crucial for players to maintain composure in high-pressure situations. The average first-innings score in the last three matches at this venue has been 316, indicating the potential for a competitive game.

Weather report

The weather in Lahore is expected to be delightful and sunny on Wednesday, with no chance of precipitation on match day. Temperatures are forecasted to range between 24 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius.

Predicted playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram / Tony de Zorzi, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi.

New Zealand: Will Young / Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, William O’Rourke.

