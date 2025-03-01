Check out the live streaming details for the South Africa and England Champions Trophy 2025 match to be played at the National Stadium, Karachi.

South Africa is poised to face England in the final Group B match of the Champions Trophy 2025 at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 1 (Saturday). South Africa is almost guaranteed a spot in the semi-finals, barring any unforeseen circumstances. The only way they could lose their place in the final four is if they were to lose by at least 207 runs while chasing a 301-run target. On the other hand, England enters the game having already been eliminated from the tournament. Prior to the match, Jos Buttler made a surprising announcement that he would be stepping down as the white-ball captain of the Three Lions.

Live Streaming Details

The SA vs ENG match is set to take place on Saturday, March 1. This day-night contest is scheduled to kick off at 2:30 PM IST at the National Stadium, Karachi. Cricket fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports and Sports18 channels in India. For those on the go, the match can also be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

Pitch report

The pitch in Karachi is known for being favorable to batsmen, with high scores seen in recent matches. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming England vs South Africa match, with batters likely to have a good opportunity to score well.

Weather report

In the Champions Trophy 2025, three of the last five games in Pakistan were affected by rain, but the upcoming match between South Africa and England in Karachi is expected to have clear, sunny weather with no chance of rainfall according to Accuweather.com.

Predicted playing XIs

South Africa: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

England: Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (wk), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c), Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Also read| Jos Buttler quits as England's white-ball captain after Champions Trophy 2025 exit