The match is exhilarating and has ups and downs as both teams struggle. South Africa had a major collapse, but then Australia faced a similar situation. Currently, Australia is ahead by 218 runs but they only have two wickets left.

South Africa were left to lament numerous missed opportunities and DRS errors as Australia mounted a comeback on Day 2, extending their lead to 218 in the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's in London. After Australia established a 74-run advantage in the first innings, Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada brought the Proteas back into contention, reducing Australia to 73/7 at one stage.

However, Alex Carey (43) and Mitchell Starc's partnership of 61 runs for the eighth wicket allowed Australia to regain their footing by the end of Day 2. The defending champions ended the day at 144/8 after Marco Jansen dropped Starc just two balls before the close of play. South Africa also squandered both of their reviews.

Day 1 of the ongoing WTC final featured a remarkable display from Kagiso Rabada, as South Africa bowled Australia out for 212 in 56.4 overs. Rabada's figures of 5/51 in 15.4 overs were crucial, as he took the wickets of Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green with exceptional deliveries. Meanwhile, Steve Smith managed to score a fighting fifty but was dismissed by part-time spinner Aiden Markram.

Conversely, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey struggled to make an impact, while Beau Webster excelled after a challenging start. Webster was the top scorer for Australia with a knock of 72 runs, and South Africa demonstrated complete dominance in the final session, taking five wickets in just under six overs, with Rabada completing his five-wicket haul.

In reply, Mitchell Starc dismissed Aiden Markram in the very first over, and although Ryan Rickelton managed to hit a few boundaries, he too was dismissed after edging a wide delivery. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins removed Mulder, and Tristan Stubbs fell to Josh Hazlewood.

ALSO READ| SA vs AUS: Temba Bavuma joins Rohit Sharma, becomes second captain to achieve rare feat in WTC Final