Take a look at the list of records created after the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final game between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground.

South Africa clinched its first ICC title in 27 years after they defeated the defending champions Australia for the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 Final at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Saturday. The match not only ended the drought for the Proteas but also shattered records and created some new ones. South Africa ended their ICC trophy drought, which lasted for 9,722 days after they chased down the 282-run target against the Aussies. So, let us take a look at the list of major records created in the WTC 2025 Final.

Openers of both teams dismissed for DUCKS

In 145 years in Test cricket in England, Day 1 saw a surprising coincidence when the No. 1 batters of both teams were dismissed for 0 in their 1st innings.

South Africa - Aiden Markram

Australia - Usman Khawaja

Kagiso Rabada's historic spell

Rabada scripted history in the WTC 2025 Final as he took 5 wickets for 51 in just 15.4 overs. His fifer became the second 5-wicket haul in a WTC Final match after Kyle Jamieson. With his spell in the WTC 2025 Final, Rabada also surpassed Allan Donald's 330 wickets. Rabada has also become the 4th highest wicket-taker for South Africa in the red-ball format of the game.

Rabada also became the first Proteas since Jacques Kallis (1998 ICC KnockOut Final) to take a fifer in an ICC Final.

Travis Head joins elite ICC Finals list

Head surpassed Kumar Sangakkara (320) and Rohit Sharma (322) in total runs in the ICC Finals. Travis Head is now the 2nd-highest run-scorer in the ICC Final with 329 runs. He is not only behind Virat Kohli, who leads with 411 runs.

Steve Smith's record at Lord's

Steve Smith has now become the first player to score 200+ runs in the WTC Finals (217 in 3 innings). He also broke the record for most 50+ knocks by a visiting player in England. Steve Smith surpassed Don Bradman in most Test runs scored at Lord's by an Australian.