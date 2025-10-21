South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt creates all-time World Cup record for South Africa, joins Harmanpreet Kaur in elite list

In the SA vs PAK match in Colombo in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt scripted her name in history books with her 90-run knock. Know more about it below.

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt and her team continued their winning spree in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 after the Proteas defeated Pakistan by 150 runs (DLS Method) on Tuesday. During the match, Laura also etched her name in history books with her 90-run knock, which came off just 82 balls. With this knock, she joined the elite 1,000-run club in the World Cup, surpassing several legendary players like Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and England skipper Nat Sciver Brunt.

Laura Wolvaardt scripts history in SA vs PAK match

With this knock, the Proteas skipper has now taken her overall ODI tally to 4,921 runs and has become the 6th highest run getter in women's cricket. Not only this, she also became the 8th player to score over 1,000 runs in women's World Cup history, and currently has 1,027 runs to her name in 21 matches.

In the ongoing tournament, Laura is the second-highest run-scorer with 270 in six matches, only behind Australian skipper Alyssa Healy, who has 294 runs in four matches.

SA vs PAK World Cup game

Pakistan skipper won the Toss and elected to field first against South Africa at the R Premedasa Stadium. Batting first, the Proteas women's team posted a massive 312 runs on board in 40 overs, including stellar innings from Laura and 50-plus innings from Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus.

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal took 3 wickets each, and the skipper, Fatima Sana, scalped one. The match was interrupted a couple of times more, which reduced the chasing over for Pakistan, resulting in an increased Required Run Rate. In the end, the match was shortened to just 20 overs, and Pakistan required 234 runs to win.

Like the previous few games, Pakistan's batting lineup again disappointed with their performance, and the match ended with 83/7 runs in 20 overs, with Proteas winning it by 150 runs (DLS Method).