FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall till...,orange and yellow alert issued for these regions; check full forecast

Tamil Nadu Rains: IMD predicts extremely heavy rainfall till...,orange and yello

Hyderabad man wins hearts after ordering sweets just to gift them to delivery agents

Hyderabad man wins hearts after ordering sweets just to gift them to delivery ag

After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat; Tamil Nadu Police takes strict action

After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeCricket

CRICKET

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt creates all-time World Cup record for South Africa, joins Harmanpreet Kaur in elite list

In the SA vs PAK match in Colombo in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025, South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt scripted her name in history books with her 90-run knock. Know more about it below.

Latest News

Aseem Sharma

Updated : Oct 21, 2025, 11:48 PM IST

South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt creates all-time World Cup record for South Africa, joins Harmanpreet Kaur in elite list
Laura Wolvaardt scored 90 runs off 82 balls against Pakistan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt and her team continued their winning spree in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 after the Proteas defeated Pakistan by 150 runs (DLS Method) on Tuesday. During the match, Laura also etched her name in history books with her 90-run knock, which came off just 82 balls. With this knock, she joined the elite 1,000-run club in the World Cup, surpassing several legendary players like Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and England skipper Nat Sciver Brunt.

 

Laura Wolvaardt scripts history in SA vs PAK match

 

With this knock, the Proteas skipper has now taken her overall ODI tally to 4,921 runs and has become the 6th highest run getter in women's cricket. Not only this, she also became the 8th player to score over 1,000 runs in women's World Cup history, and currently has 1,027 runs to her name in 21 matches.

 

In the ongoing tournament, Laura is the second-highest run-scorer with 270 in six matches, only behind Australian skipper Alyssa Healy, who has 294 runs in four matches.

 

SA vs PAK World Cup game

 

Pakistan skipper won the Toss and elected to field first against South Africa at the R Premedasa Stadium. Batting first, the Proteas women's team posted a massive 312 runs on board in 40 overs, including stellar innings from Laura and 50-plus innings from Marizanne Kapp and Sune Luus.

 

For Pakistan, Nashra Sandhu and Sadia Iqbal took 3 wickets each, and the skipper, Fatima Sana, scalped one. The match was interrupted a couple of times more, which reduced the chasing over for Pakistan, resulting in an increased Required Run Rate. In the end, the match was shortened to just 20 overs, and Pakistan required 234 runs to win.

 

Like the previous few games, Pakistan's batting lineup again disappointed with their performance, and the match ended with 83/7 runs in 20 overs, with Proteas winning it by 150 runs (DLS Method).

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Asrani death: Despite 300 films, 58 years in cinema, why no star attended his funeral, why Bollywood ignored his final journey? Real reason revealed
Asrani death: Despite 300 films, 58 years in cinema, why Bollywood ignored him?
After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat; Tamil Nadu Police takes strict action
After Trisha, Nayanthara, Vijay, this Tamil actress receives bomb threat
Who is Paul Ingrassia? Trump’s choice for US Office of Special Counsel faces backlash over ‘Nazi’ remarks
Who is Paul Ingrassia? Trump’s choice for US Office of Special Counsel faces...
Who is Govardhan Asrani's wife Manju Asrani? Know how couple met, why she keeps low-key
Who is Govardhan Asrani's wife Manju Asrani? Know how couple met, why she...
Upcoming K-Dramas on November 2025: From The Dream Life of Mr. Kim to Nice To Not Meet You on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Viki
Upcoming K-Dramas on November 2025: From The Dream Life of Mr. Kim to Nice To No
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE