CRICKET

South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke creates history, breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 38-year-old ODI record with fifty against England

Breetzke’s consistent performance began with a remarkable debut century of 150 runs against New Zealand and continued with successive fifties, including scores of 83, 57, 88, and then another fifty in the second ODI versus England.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 04, 2025, 09:30 PM IST

South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke creates history, breaks Navjot Singh Sidhu’s 38-year-old ODI record with fifty against England
South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke has made history by becoming the first player in ODI history to score five consecutive half-centuries in his initial five innings. The 26-year-old accomplished this remarkable feat during the second ODI against England at Lord’s, where he added yet another 50+ score to his already impressive tally. With scores of 150, 83, 57, 88, and now a fifth consecutive half-century, Breetzke has made an extraordinary start to his ODI career.

In achieving this milestone, he broke the long-standing record previously held by India’s Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had recorded four consecutive fifties at the start of his ODI journey. Additionally, Breetzke now holds the record for the most runs scored by a batter after five ODI matches.

Breetzke played a splendid innings, scoring 85 runs before Jofra Archer dismissed him. Nevertheless, he set a solid foundation for the finishers to come in and secure a strong conclusion to the innings. Notably, he formed a significant 147-run partnership with Tristan Stubbs, which proved crucial, especially since South Africa found themselves at 93/3 at one point.

Openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton appeared to be in good form before being dismissed for 49 and 35 runs, respectively. Meanwhile, captain Temba Bavuma struggled again, managing only four runs. For England, Adil Rashid and Jofra Archer have each taken two wickets so far. The Proteas will aim to finish strong and surpass the 350-run mark. With a 1-0 lead in the series, the team is confident in their prospects.

While Harry Brook took over the reins of England's white-ball teams only in June, the 2019 World Champions have been facing challenges in ODI cricket since the 2023 World Cup and had a disappointing campaign in the 2025 Champions Trophy. Another series could add to their troubles, although the current focus is on T20Is with the 2026 T20 World Cup approaching.

For South Africa, this presents a golden opportunity to secure an away ODI series victory in Australia and South Africa in the span of a month.

