IPL 2022 mega auction: South Africa's Faf du Plessis goes to RCB, Quinton de Kock to Lucknow franchise

South African batters Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock were taken by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) respectively at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

Faf du Plessis, who was part of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) IPL 2021 title-winning team, has been sold to RCB for Rs 7 crore. He is a very good buy for the RCB setup as they needed someone to replace AB de Villiers.

As for his countryman, de Kock was sold to Lucknow for Rs 6.75 crore. Lucknow Super Giants had entered the bidding with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) joining at Rs 2.20 crore, however, the South African wicketkeeper was roped in by the KL Rahul-led side.