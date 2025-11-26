FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India for historic centenary edition

GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed in Delhi-NCR? Check details

Alarm bells ringing for China? How may India's rare earth scheme be game-changer?

Mahavatar Narsimha joins Oscars 2026 race, competes with K-Pop Demon Hunters, Chainsaw Man, more

Kapil Sharma breaks silence on firing incidents at his Kap's Cafe in Canada: 'The police there don't have the power to...'

Meet Harsh Mehta, Malaika Arora's rumoured boyfriend, 17 years younger than her, diamond merchant; they were first spotted at...

Who is Amita Mucchal? Palash Mucchal’s mother reveals REAL reason why wedding with Smriti Mandhan got postponed

Rohit Sharma reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings ahead of South Africa series, Virat Kohli placed at...

South Africa's 408-run win over India in Guwahati sets new world record, becomes first team to achieve THIS feat

Exclusive | Tarun Mansukhani on difficulty in bringing Ranbir, Kareena, Karisma, family for Dining With The Kapoors, his 'resurgance' after Housefull 5

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed in Delhi-NCR? Check details

GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed? Check details

Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India for historic centenary edition

Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India

Alarm bells ringing for China? How may India's rare earth scheme be game-changer?

Alarm bells ringing for China?How may India's rare earth scheme be game-changer?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding postponement, infidelity rumours, here's what we know so far

Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding p

Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics

Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church

In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies

In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained

HomeCricket

CRICKET

South Africa's 408-run win over India in Guwahati sets new world record, becomes first team to achieve THIS feat

South Africa’s emphatic 408-run victory over India in the Guwahati Test has created a new world record, making them the first team ever to achieve this historic feat. The dominant win not only sealed the series but also etched South Africa’s name in cricket’s record books with a landmark margin.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Nov 26, 2025, 06:13 PM IST

South Africa's 408-run win over India in Guwahati sets new world record, becomes first team to achieve THIS feat
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

South Africa made history by defeating India by 408 runs in the second Test held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With a target of 549 runs to chase, India faced an uphill battle, and while many anticipated that the home team would at least put up a fight to draw the Test, their batting crumbled on Day 5, resulting in a total of just 140 runs.

Having lost the first Test, India concluded the series with a 2-0 defeat, marking their second clean sweep at home within a year.

From the outset, South Africa took control of the match, delivering India their most significant defeat in Test cricket history. They became the first team to win against India by a margin of over 400 runs, surpassing Australia’s previous record of a 342-run victory in Nagpur.

India's series losses to New Zealand and South Africa have occurred in consecutive years. Prior to these defeats, India had only experienced two home series losses between 2000 and the New Zealand defeat last year - against Australia in 2004 and England in 2012. The last instance of India losing back-to-back home series dates back to 1883 and 1984/85, when they were defeated by West Indies and England, respectively.

This defeat marks India's third clean sweep at home, having previously lost 0-2 to South Africa in 2000 and 0-3 to New Zealand last year, followed by the current 0-2 loss to South Africa.

On the other hand, this victory stands as South Africa's second-largest win, following their 492-run triumph over Australia in 2018. Under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, the team has shown significant improvement, winning 11 out of 12 Tests without a single defeat. South Africa has also successfully navigated the challenges of playing in the subcontinent, remaining unbeaten in Asia over their last three series, which included a 2-0 win against Bangladesh, a 1-1 draw with Pakistan, and a 2-0 victory over India.

Also read| WTC 2025-27 Points Table: India slip below Pakistan after South Africa's 2-0 clean sweep, Australia on top

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India for historic centenary edition
Ahmedabad confirmed as host for 2030 Commonwealth Games; event returns to India
GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed in Delhi-NCR? Check details
GRAP III restrictions revoked, what's allowed? Check details
Alarm bells ringing for China? How may India's rare earth scheme be game-changer?
Alarm bells ringing for China?How may India's rare earth scheme be game-changer?
Mahavatar Narsimha joins Oscars 2026 race, competes with K-Pop Demon Hunters, Chainsaw Man, more
Mahavatar Narsimha joins Oscars 2026 race, competes with K-Pop Demon Hunters, Ch
Kapil Sharma breaks silence on firing incidents at his Kap's Cafe in Canada: 'The police there don't have the power to...'
Kapil Sharma breaks silence on firing incidents at his Kap's Cafe in Canada
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding postponement, infidelity rumours, here's what we know so far
Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchhal controversy EXPLAINED: Hospitalisation, wedding p
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church in his hometown; See Pics
Cristiano Ronaldo set to tie knot with Georgina Rodríguez at 511-year-old church
In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained, why actress filed case against husband Peter Haag, know their relationship, fallout, tragedies
In pics: Celina Jaitly 'domestic violence' controversy explained
Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...; know Top 10 list here
Not Ganges or Yamuna, this is world’s most polluted river, it is located in...;
Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India, was opposed to Sachin Tendulkar-Anjali Mehta's wedding due to..., runs...
Who is Annabel Mehta? Sara Tendulkar's Nani, who left London to move to India...
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement