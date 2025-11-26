South Africa's 408-run win over India in Guwahati sets new world record, becomes first team to achieve THIS feat

South Africa’s emphatic 408-run victory over India in the Guwahati Test has created a new world record, making them the first team ever to achieve this historic feat. The dominant win not only sealed the series but also etched South Africa’s name in cricket’s record books with a landmark margin.

South Africa made history by defeating India by 408 runs in the second Test held at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. With a target of 549 runs to chase, India faced an uphill battle, and while many anticipated that the home team would at least put up a fight to draw the Test, their batting crumbled on Day 5, resulting in a total of just 140 runs.

Having lost the first Test, India concluded the series with a 2-0 defeat, marking their second clean sweep at home within a year.

From the outset, South Africa took control of the match, delivering India their most significant defeat in Test cricket history. They became the first team to win against India by a margin of over 400 runs, surpassing Australia’s previous record of a 342-run victory in Nagpur.

India's series losses to New Zealand and South Africa have occurred in consecutive years. Prior to these defeats, India had only experienced two home series losses between 2000 and the New Zealand defeat last year - against Australia in 2004 and England in 2012. The last instance of India losing back-to-back home series dates back to 1883 and 1984/85, when they were defeated by West Indies and England, respectively.

This defeat marks India's third clean sweep at home, having previously lost 0-2 to South Africa in 2000 and 0-3 to New Zealand last year, followed by the current 0-2 loss to South Africa.

On the other hand, this victory stands as South Africa's second-largest win, following their 492-run triumph over Australia in 2018. Under the leadership of Temba Bavuma, the team has shown significant improvement, winning 11 out of 12 Tests without a single defeat. South Africa has also successfully navigated the challenges of playing in the subcontinent, remaining unbeaten in Asia over their last three series, which included a 2-0 win against Bangladesh, a 1-1 draw with Pakistan, and a 2-0 victory over India.

