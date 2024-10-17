The South African team successfully chased down a target of 135 runs, reaching 135/2 in just 17.2 overs.

South Africa demonstrated their dominance at the Dubai International Stadium, with the lively papare band providing the soundtrack to their victory in front of a modest crowd.

A strong collective bowling effort set the stage for an impressive batting display, highlighted by a commanding 96-run partnership between captain Laura Wolvaardt and Anneke Bosch. This dynamic duo led South Africa to an eight-wicket triumph in the first semi-final, knocking Australia out of the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 and halting their streak of seven consecutive finals appearances in the tournament.

INTO THE FINAL



The Proteas have beaten the mighty Aussies to enter their second Women's T20 World Cup final in as many years

Australia's first ICC competition post-Meg Lanning's retirement ended in the knockout stages, with the six-time champions also missing Alyssa Healy due to a foot injury sustained against Pakistan.

Despite a late surge from Australia, South Africa managed to restrict them to 134 for 5 before chasing down the target with ease, securing victory by eight wickets with 16 balls to spare. This resounding win not only propelled South Africa into their second consecutive T20 World Cup final but also made a powerful statement to the cricketing world.