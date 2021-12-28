IND vs SA: South Africa dominate Day 3 morning as India lose SEVEN wickets in quick succession

Debutant Marco Jansen got a wicket, but the attack was surely led by Lungi Ngidi who took six wickets, followed by Kagiso Rabada who scalped three.

55 runs for 7 wickets this morning - what a morning for the South Africans at the Centurion. India had a score of 278/3 at the end of Day 1 and ended with 327/10 even before lunch on Day 3. Debutant Marco Jansen too got a wicket, but the attack was surely led by Lungi Ngidi who took six wickets, followed by Kagiso Rabada who scalped three.

The lengths and intensity with which the Proteas bowlers were bowling were much better than what they had done on Day 1. South Africa got both the overnight batters out at the start of Day 3 as batter KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahane departed soon.

After putting on a dominating performance on Day 1, Day 3 saw Team India lose seven quick wickets at the SuperSport Park. The day started slow for the Indian batters but Kagiso Rabada came in and made sure centurion KL Rahul departed for 123.

Innings Break! #TeamIndia lose 7 wickets in the morning session and are all out for 327 in the first innings of the 1st Test.





Later Lungi Ngidi got Rahul's partner Ajinkya Rahane out for 48. South Africa got both the overnight batters out at the start of Day 3.

Rabada, who was struggling for rhythm, came into the attack again and dismissed R Ashwin for just four runs. The batter was looking to play a leg-side ball through mid-wicket, but unfortunately, he got a leading edge that travelled to cover.

If this was not enough, Ngidi was not satisfied as he got explosive Rishabh Pant out for just 8 runs. Soon after all-rounder, Shardul Thakur followed and he was sent by Rabada after scoring four runs. Mohammed Shami tried to put on some runs on the board but Lungi Ngidi proved too much as he took his sixth wicket.

Later tailenders Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj made sure to put as many runs on the board as possible. Bumrah went on to smash 14 runs in 17 balls but debutant Marco Jansen needed a wicket to his name. As for Siraj, he remained not out at 4 runs in 12 balls. Surely not the way India had thought their campaign on Day 3 would begin.

India lost their last seven wickets for 55 runs.





Earlier on Day 1, Mayank Agarwal had played well and scored 60 off 123 deliveries before being dismissed by Lungi Ngidi. Skipper Virat Kohli once again failed to convert his good start and got out on 35 off 94 balls. Former vice-captain of the Test team Ajinkya Rahane stayed unbeaten on 40 off 81 balls, with the help of 8 boundaries.

As far as South Africa is concerned, Ngidi had the best figures as picked up all three Indian wickets including that of Cheteshwar Pujara who was dismissed for a duck.