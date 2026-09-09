South Africa debutant creates history, equals huge world record with 150 vs Namibia

South Africa debutant Jordan Hermann created history with a stunning 150 against Namibia in Windhoek. His record-equalling knock on ODI debut put him in elite company and marked a memorable start to his international career as South Africa's new batting star.

On a sun-soaked day in Windhoek, South Africa opener Jordan Hermann introduced himself to the ODI arena in style, smashing a brilliant 150 on debut. Facing Namibia in the first ODI, Hermann didn't just make a mark—he stormed straight into the record books. His 150, coming off just 126 deliveries, equals the record for the highest score on ODI debut. That record previously belonged solely to South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke, who scored an identical 150 off 148 balls against New Zealand in Lahore just last year, also while opening the innings. Now, Hermann stands shoulder to shoulder with him at the top.

Here’s a quick look at the highest scores ever made by a batter on ODI debut:

150 – Matthew Breetzke (vs New Zealand, 2025)

150 – Jordan Hermann (vs Namibia, 2026)*

148 – Desmond Haynes (vs Australia, 1978)

127 – Rahmanullah Gurbaz (vs Ireland, 2021)

124 – Colin Ingram (vs Zimbabwe, 2010)

Hermann’s innings was an absolute masterclass, peppered with 17 crisply struck fours and three sixes. He looked completely at home in Proteas colours, confidently handling everything Namibia’s bowlers threw his way.

Partnership that shaped the innings

After losing Connor Esterhuizen early—caught for 10 off the bowling of Ruben Trumpelmann—South Africa found themselves needing a solid partnership. Hermann and Toni de Zorzi delivered in spades, piling on a 190-run stand for the second wicket. De Zorzi played the ideal supporting role, anchoring the innings with a steady 72 from 84 balls while Hermann went on the offensive.

Finishing strong

South Africa didn’t lose momentum after the big partnership. Dewald Brevis and Corbin Bosch made sure the visitors finished with a flourish, adding vital runs in the final overs to help South Africa end on an imposing 348/6.

Trumpelmann stands out for Namibia

Namibia’s bowlers had their hands full for most of the innings, but Ruben Trumpelmann managed to claw back some control. He finished as the hosts’ top bowler, picking up four wickets for 68 runs. JJ Smit and captain Gerhard Erasmus claimed a wicket each but couldn’t stem the flow of runs.

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