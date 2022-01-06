World Test Championship: South Africa climb to fifth spot, just below India after victory in 2nd Test

The 2nd Test at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg was surely a historic win for South Africa as they breached the Indian fortress abroad with the hosts sealing a seven-wicket victory. South Africa has beaten India for the first time in a Test at the Bull Ring.

Skipper Dean Elgar (96* off 188) played a captain's knock as he guided the side the much-needed win as the Proteas have now levelled the three-match series 1-1.

Now with the victory in the second Test, South Africa has climbed the ladder in the World Test Championship (WTC) points table. With a win and a loss to their name, the host nation has 12 points to their name and are on the fifth spot, just below India, who have 53 points to their name.

Earlier, Bangladesh registered a historic victory over the inaugural WTC winner New Zealand at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. The visiting side bagged 12 crucial ICC WTC points with their first-ever Test win against the Kiwis.

This was the first away Test win of Bangladesh against a team in the top five of the ICC Rankings.

Points distribution in World Test Championship:

In the ICC WTC 2021-23 cycle, teams will be ranked based on the percentage of points. A team gets 12 (100%) points for a win, 6 (50%) points for a tie and 4 (33.33%) points for a draw. Also for slow over-rates teams will lose one championship point for each over short.