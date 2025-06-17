Proteas returned to the Home of Cricket, Lord's, for further celebrations after winning the 3rd edition of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) against Australia.

The Temba Bavuma-led South African team returned to the Home of Cricket, Lord's, for further celebrations after clinching their maiden World Test Championship (WTC) title. The Proteas registered a 5-wicket win over Australia on the 4th day of the WTC 2025 Final match. Now, the complete 15-player squad reached Lord's along with the support staff of the team to get one last look at the iconic venue before they finally return back to their home nation. South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder reflected on their WTC 2025 Final win and celebrations after winning the mace at the Home of Cricket.

''It's been a very, very good couple of days. Celebrations like I haven't had before, so as a team I think we're super chuffed and no better place to do it than at the Home of Cricket,'' Mulder said.

The official social media handles of the Proteas Men's team also shared a picture of the team with the WTC title and wrote, ''RETURNING HOME AS CHAMPIONS! The Proteas Men return to South Africa on Wednesday morning with the ICC World Test Championship Mace in hand! A historic triumph, a nation united in pride, and a moment that will echo for generations! Welcome home, World Champs!''

After ending the 27-year drought for an ICC trophy, Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma said that he looks to continue this form till the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which his home nation will co-host alongside Zimbabwe and Namibia in 2027.

Before the 5-over World Cup, the South African side will also look to aim at the ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held next year.