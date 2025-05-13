Cricket South Africa finally announced its 15-man squad for the much-anticipated World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia. Check out the list of all players below.

Cricket South Africa on Tuesday announced its 15-man squad for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) Final match against Australia. Temba Bavuma will lead the 15 squad of South Africa against Australia in June, as per Proteas Men's official social media handles. The South Africa squad for the WTC Final has been further strengthened by the return of pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was not present for the home summer assignments due to a groin injury.

South Africa squad for WTC Final

Temba Bavuma leads South Africa's charge in their first-ever WTC Final game, starting on June 11 at the iconic Lord's. Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickleton, and Aiden Markram will make up the top order batting lineup, whereas Tristan Stubbs, David Bedingham, and Bavuma will hold the fort in the Proteas' middle order.

All-rounders Wiaam Mulder and Marco Jansen will be joined by ace speedsters Kagiso Rabada, Ngidi, Dane Paterson, and Corbin Bosch. Keshav Maharaj will be the face of the spin resource alongside Senuran Muthusamy.

South Africa squad for WTC: Temba Bavuma (C), Ryan Rickleton (WK), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Senuran, Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.

Proteas' journey to WTC Final

South Africa finished at the top of the league stage with a points percentage of 69.44. They dominated at home, securing series wins against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, while drawing against India. Winning 8 out of 12 matches and drawing one, the South Africa side secured their place in their first-ever ICC World Test Championship Final.

(With ANI inputs)