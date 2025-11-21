South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns, Kagiso Rabada sidelined

South Africa have confirmed Temba Bavuma as their ODI captain for the upcoming India series, while also revealing their T20I skipper in a major leadership update. The dual announcement sets the tone for a crucial white-ball tour as the Proteas aim for stability and strong performances.

South Africa's leading fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada, will not participate in the upcoming white-ball series against India as he returns home to recuperate from a rib injury sustained during a practice session prior to the current Test series. Meanwhile, Anrich Nortje is set to return to international cricket after a 16-month hiatus and will join the T20I squad.

India is scheduled to face South Africa in a three-match ODI series later this month, followed by a five-match T20I series next month. Quinton de Kock, who recently reversed his ODI retirement decision, is also included in the squad. He was named Player of the Series against Pakistan, having scored 232 runs in three matches, which featured one century and two half-centuries.

However, Lhuan de Pretorius, who was the second-highest run-scorer in the series against Pakistan, has not been selected for the team. Aiden Markram, the star batter who missed the T20I series against Pakistan after leading the Test team, will now captain the T20I side against India. He is also part of the ODI squad for the series.

Additionally, star spinner Keshav Maharaj will return to the white-ball team after missing the series against Pakistan. Fast bowler Anrich Nortje, who last represented South Africa in the T20 World Cup final against the same opponent in 2024, is also included in this squad.

South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen.

South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Donnovan Ferreira, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tristan Stubbs.

