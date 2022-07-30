Sourav Ganguly to play in Legends Cricket League, shares pics of training in gym

Sourav Ganguly breaks sweat in gym

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is all set to be seen back on the cricket field as he will be taking part in a special cricket match in Legends League Cricket (LLC). Ganguly had confirmed the news through his Instagram Live.

The former India skipper will be playing a special match in the Season 2 of Legends League Cricket.

Dada shared a lot of pictures of him working out in the gym and wrote: "Enjoying the training to get ready to play for one off charity fund raising game for azadi ka mahatsov..75 years of Indian independence and also for women empowerment with the top legends of the legends league cricket @llct20 need to hit some cricket balls soon .."

Talking about LLC, it was recently announced that the upcoming season would be hosted in India.

As for Ganguly, he has played 311 ODIs for India, scoring 11,363 runs at an average of 40.73, with 22 hundreds. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), he played 59 matches and scored 1349 runs at an average of 25.45 and with a strike rate of 106.81.

He retired from the national team in 2008 after playing a Test match against Australia in Nagpur. His last stint on the cricket field came 4 years later after he had played his last match in 2012 for Pune vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).