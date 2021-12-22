Sourav Ganguly slammed for 'sexism' after his 'only wife and girlfriend give stress' statement

It seems like the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is in the news be it related to cricket or not. Now the former Indian cricketer has again grabbed the headlines and this time received a lot of backlash because of what he said.

While he was in the news when the whole Virat Kohli being axed as ODI skipper and Rohit Sharma replacing him saga took place, however, now his statement during an event in Gurgaon has been gaining him some flak.

The former India skipper had made several comments regarding the current turmoil in Indian cricket, however, the answer he gave regarding how he deals with stress is what grabbed the attention of netizens.

"There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress," Ganguly had jokingly said during the event. But soon after, people started calling him out and termed him sexist for putting out such a 'joke.'

That comment by Ganguly is in such bad taste. Especially given how the pandemic and bubbles have affected players mental health. To say something as dismissive and blaming stress on their partners when we've had trolls blame players failures on wives regularly is plain stupid. — Alone Musk (Rohit) (@rohshah07) December 21, 2021

ganguly said his wife gives him the most stress? the misogyny is off the roof December 19, 2021

Less than 10 years ago men were laughing at rape jokes. And when we didnt we were called childish.



The absolute lack of understanding of how sexist this shit is and if the reverse were done on you all the time - we’ll see how funny you find it :)

That’s all — Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi) December 20, 2021

@SGanguly99 this is casual sexism. Even if you are trying to joke it is sexist, non-comical and belittling a gender. Wish you retract this statement since you are a person of certain stature, position and responsibility. @BCCI @BCCIWomen — Harish (@harish_s19) December 19, 2021

Every one keeps saying it's a joke. Can someone explain what's funny so I can laugh too? December 19, 2021

The ODI captaincy saga:

After the whole situation and the way BCCI just put out a statement about Kohli being sacked as the skipper and Ganguly had mentioned that he asked the batter not to step down from the T20I captaincy position. However, things turned for the worst when Kohli denied the same during a press conference last week.