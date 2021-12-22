Search icon
Sourav Ganguly slammed for 'sexism' after his 'only wife and girlfriend give stress' statement

Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly had made several comments regarding the current turmoil in Indian cricket.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 22, 2021, 12:59 PM IST

It seems like the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly is in the news be it related to cricket or not. Now the former Indian cricketer has again grabbed the headlines and this time received a lot of backlash because of what he said.

While he was in the news when the whole Virat Kohli being axed as ODI skipper and Rohit Sharma replacing him saga took place, however, now his statement during an event in Gurgaon has been gaining him some flak.

The former India skipper had made several comments regarding the current turmoil in Indian cricket, however, the answer he gave regarding how he deals with stress is what grabbed the attention of netizens. 

"There is no stress in life. Only wife and girlfriend give stress," Ganguly had jokingly said during the event. But soon after, people started calling him out and termed him sexist for putting out such a 'joke.'

The ODI captaincy saga:

After the whole situation and the way BCCI just put out a statement about Kohli being sacked as the skipper and Ganguly had mentioned that he asked the batter not to step down from the T20I captaincy position. However, things turned for the worst when Kohli denied the same during a press conference last week.

