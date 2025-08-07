Twitter
Will India celebrate its 78th or 79th Independence Day? Here's what PMO says, all you need to know

'Separate stands, entry gates': Sharjah enhances security with strict crowd control for Pakistan-Afghanistan T20 encounters

How much will 50% US tariff impact India? Indian exports may fall by ...

Ambience Mall, Gurugram, Marks Independence Day With "Humare Rakshak"- A Tribute to India's Armed Forces and Operation Sindoor

Day after Trump slaps India with additional 25 percent tariff, China issues BIG statement, says, 'Give the bully...'

Dr. Jannvi Hinduja and the Emergence of Soul-Centered Wellness in India Ft. Chandrika Holisticare

Bengaluru shop's ChatGPT-inspired ad for Varalakshmi Puja stuns social media: 'Evolution started first here'

Trade analyst Komal Nahta slams Maddock Films' Dinesh Vijan for block bookings trend: 'Would you murder...'

Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin cricket administration, former Indian skipper to file nomination for...

Reel gone wrong? Woman caught performing dangerous stunt on moving Thar in Gurugram

Sourav Ganguly set to rejoin cricket administration, former Indian skipper to file nomination for...

Known for his impactful leadership and efforts in enhancing Bengal cricket infrastructure and youth development during his previous term, Ganguly’s comeback is expected to bring renewed stability and vision to the region's cricketing ecosystem.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 07, 2025, 04:30 PM IST

File Photo

Former Indian cricket captain and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly is preparing to return to cricket administration by submitting his nomination for the president's position of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in the forthcoming elections. This decision signifies a return to a familiar role after nearly three years since he resigned as BCCI chief.
Ganguly, who held the CAB presidency until 2019 and began his administrative career as secretary under Jagmohan Dalmiya, is expected to succeed his elder brother Snehasish Ganguly, the current CAB president, who cannot continue due to tenure limitations set by the Lodha Committee.

The CAB Annual General Meeting (AGM) is set for September 20, 2025, with nominations to be confirmed following an apex council meeting on August 14. Given his reputation and previous administrative achievements, Sourav Ganguly is very likely to be elected unopposed.

“Yes, Sourav is very keen to come back to administration. He has made up his mind to file nomination for the CAB president’s post. If one goes by BCCI constitution, he will have five years (total nine years in state) left. Whether he will be a unanimous choice or there will be an election is still not clear at this stage,” a senior CAB official, privy to the developments in state unit, told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

During his previous term as CAB president (2015-2019), Ganguly was recognized for enhancing infrastructure, making significant investments in youth cricket, and introducing professionalism to Bengal cricket. His leadership at the national level as BCCI president (2019-2022) included key initiatives such as the establishment of the National Cricket Academy and the launch of the Women’s T20 Challenge, which advanced both men’s and women’s cricket.

Ganguly’s return is seen as a positive development for Bengal cricket, with expectations that he will bring a fresh vision, stability, and enthusiasm, concentrating on coaching, infrastructure, and the development of young talent to help the state's cricket thrive once more. This second term in cricket administration is eagerly anticipated and embraced within the cricket community.

