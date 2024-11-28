Ganguly recently reminded the former England captain that his prediction of India winning the series 3-1 was proving to be accurate.

India is currently in Australia competing in a five-match series for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The team made a strong start by securing a convincing 295-run victory over the hosts in the first match held in Perth. Prior to the Test match, Sourav Ganguly, in an episode of the Club Prairie Fire Podcast, had forecasted a 3-1 series win for India. During the match, Michael Vaughan, who was also part of the podcast, shared a brief yet impactful message that Ganguly had sent him.

During a conversation on the Club Prairie Podcast, Michael Vaughan revealed that Sourav Ganguly had messaged him on Day 2 of the Test match after India dismissed Australia for a mere 104 runs. Ganguly simply reminded the former England captain of his prediction that India would emerge victorious in the series with a 3-1 scoreline, a prediction that was proving to be accurate.

"I'll read you something from Sourav, lads. I like humbleness in anyone that comes on the podcast. It's very important that they're very humble. But just to read this text message that he sent me. When did the game start? Friday, right? India got bowled out for 150, and then they got Australia for 104. And this arrived at 12 minutes past 5 on Saturday. 'Hi Michael… My prediction is going well," Vaughan said.

Vaughan reiterated his belief that Australia would emerge victorious in the series with a 3-1 scoreline. Despite India's shaky start in the Test match, being dismissed for 150 on Day 1, they bounced back with a stellar performance led by Jasprit Bumrah's five-wicket haul that restricted Australia to 104. In the second innings, India declared at 487/6, fueled by centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli. Australia's second innings saw them fall short at 238, resulting in a resounding 295-run victory for India.

