Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed his concern over India's recent struggles in Test cricket. Ganguly, who has always been vocal about Indian cricket, believes that the team's poor form in red-ball matches is a serious issue.

In the past five months, India played 10 Test matches against Bangladesh, New Zealand, and Australia but won only three. Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, India defeated Bangladesh 2-0 but suffered a shocking whitewash against New Zealand at home. The biggest disappointment came in Australia, where India lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the first time in 10 years. After winning the first Test in Perth, they lost the series 1-3. This poor performance also meant India missed out on the World Test Championship final.

Ganguly is particularly concerned about Rohit Sharma’s Test form. While he acknowledges Rohit's greatness in white-ball cricket, he believes the Indian captain needs to step up in red-ball matches. With a tough five-Test series against England coming up in June, Ganguly has urged Rohit to rethink his approach.

"A player of his stature and ability can do much better. He must put on his thinking cap because we have five Tests against England, and that's going to be another hard series. It’s going to seam; it's going to swing. India needs him to perform in Test cricket," Ganguly said at an event.

Despite Rohit’s recent success in white-ball cricket, Ganguly wants him to focus on Test matches before it’s too late. He believes strong leadership is crucial and expects Rohit to take responsibility. "India are not good at red-ball cricket at the moment. Rohit has to find a way to get this team going," Ganguly added.