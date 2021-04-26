IPL 2021: Sourav Ganguly says tournament to go ahead as scheduled amid players pull out due to COVID-19

While the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 saw Delhi Capitals (DC) Ravichandran Ashwin and Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) overseas recruits - Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa withdraw from the tournament amid COVID-19 fears, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) present Sourav Ganguly has said the cash-rich tournament will go ahead as scheduled.

"So far, it's going on as scheduled," Ganguly told Sportstar on Monday.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Andrew Tye - who also pulled out of the league had said that he feared getting locked out of his own country.

According to sources in England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and Cricket Australia (CA), they do not plan to call the players back, but they will do the best to facilitate the return of players who wish to fly home.

"Cricket Australia and the Australian Cricketers' Association remain in regular contact with Australian players, coaches, and commentators taking part in the Indian Premier League, which is being conducted under strict bio-security protocols," they said."We will continue to listen to feedback from those on the ground in India and the advice of the Australian Government. Our thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time."

Also read Ravichandran Ashwin takes break from IPL 2021 to support his family in COVID-19 crisis

Some franchise officials also added they will do everything possible if any player wishes to pull out in these trying times, Sportstar reported.

"As of now, there is no communication in calling off the tournament, so we are planning everything to keep players motivated and safe. If any player wants to pull out due to family/personal reasons, we will do everything possible to help him," an official said.

After the Mumbai and Chennai leg, the caravan format of the tournament will now move to Delhi and Ahmedabad.