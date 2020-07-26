Sourav Ganguly's COVID-19 results are in after brother Snehasish tested positive

The former Team India skipper has been in home isolation for over a week after his elder brother, Snehasish Ganguly, was tested positive with the highly contagious virus.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has tested negative for the novel coronavirus after he handed in his samples as part of a precautionary measure.

The former Team India skipper has been in home isolation for over a week after his elder brother, Snehasish Ganguly, was tested positive with the highly contagious virus.

"He (Ganguly) is living with his ailing mother and family, so as a precautionary measure he took the test voluntarily and the report came negative on Friday evening," a source close to the BCCI president was quoted as saying multiple outlets.

Snehasish, who is the secretary of Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), is currently recovering well and is expected to be discharged from the hospital in the next couple of days.

"He is doing fine and also handling his office work from the hospital through virtual meetings. We expect him to be released in a couple of days," the source further added.

Earlier on June 20, Snehasish's wife, mother-in-law, father-in-law along with their domestic help were also tested positive with the novel Covid-19 various at their Mominpur residence.

India has witnessed a huge single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 48,916 cases reported in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these fresh cases, India's coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 13,36,861, out of which there are 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

The death toll has gone up to 31,358 with 757 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 3,57,117 cases reported until Friday.