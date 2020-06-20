Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish rejects reports of being tested COVID-19 positive

Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish has on Saturday rejected reports of him being tested COVID-19 positive. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary clarified that he is "perfectly healthy" and is attending his office daily.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 20, 2020, 06:25 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish has on Saturday rejected reports of him being tested COVID-19 positive. The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) secretary clarified that he is "perfectly healthy" and is attending his office daily.

"I am perfectly healthy and I am going to the office every day. The news doing the rounds about my illness is baseless and is not expected in these trying times," the CAB secretary said.

"Hope that after this, it will firmly put a lid on such untrue sensational news that are doing the rounds," added the former Ranji cricketer.

Earlier in the day, the wife of Snehasish Ganguly was found to be positive for coronavirus. The mother-in-law and father-in-law of Snehashish Ganguly also tested positive for the disease last week.

On Friday, West Bengal reported 11 coronavirus-related fatalities, taking the toll to 529, while the total tally of cases rose to 13,090 with 355 new instances of COVID-19 infection, according to a bulletin released by the state health department.

