Sourav Ganguly reveals why Rohit Sharma was perfect replacement for Virat Kohli as T20 skipper

Rohit Sharma was recently handed Team India’s captaincy in limited-overs formats, and the decision has so far been met with mixed reactions.

While Virat Kohli himself decided to step down as the skipper of the T20I team after the T20I World Cup in UAE earlier this year, he was eager to continue in the other two formats, however, BCCI decided against that.

They handed over the reins to Sharma in the ODI format as well, and the timing of this call has since then been questioned by fans and experts alike.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, however, believes Rohit Sharma was the next best bet after Kohli as the latter had made up his mind to relinquish T20I leadership.

“He deserves that position because of what he has done as captain. Five titles with Mumbai, another one with Deccan Chargers speaks volume of his ability under pressure. Once Virat decided he doesn’t want to be part of T20 leadership, he was the best choice. He started well, beating NZ 3-0 in India. Hopefully, we will see a better result for India next year than what we saw this year,” Ganguly said on the youtube show ‘Backstage with Boria’.

For all his accolades, Virat Kohli failed to deliver an ICC trophy to the Indian team under his leadership, and the current BCCI supremo feels that India’s performance at ICC events in the recent past had been decent, but they failed to fulfil their potential at the T20I World Cup.

“To be honest, in the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2019 World Cup, India was good. We were exceptional in the 2019 World Cup, one bad day, and our entire hard work of two months was wiped away. I was disappointed with the way we played this World Cup (T20 WC 2021). It was the poorest we played in the past 4-5 years,” said Sourav Ganguly.

He further continued, “I don’t know what happened, I felt we didn’t play with enough freedom. Sometimes, you just get stuck. The way we played against Pakistan and New Zealand, I felt we played with only 15 per cent of the ability. Hopefully, we learn from it.”

In the meanwhile, Team India flew to South Africa earlier on Thursday as they will prepare for the upcoming 3 match Test series in December, and later an ODI series of as many matches in January.