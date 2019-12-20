Sourav Ganguly reveals who holds key to MS Dhoni's retirement

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly has once again expressed his thoughts regarding MS Dhoni's future.

Speaking to ANI, Ganguly claimed that the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman knows what is best for him and it is up to him when he will decided to retire from the game.

"It is up to him, with so much of experience, I am sure he knows what's best for him," Ganguly said.

Ever since India's semi-final exit from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand in August, MSD made himself unavailable for selection. During his break from cricket, the 38-year-old also served for the Indian Army too.

After being absent from the Indian squad which took on West Indies and South Africa in the past months, Dhoni also backed out from the Bangladesh and Windies series as well.

Talking about India and Pakistan's bi-lateral cricketing ties, Ganguly said: "It is a government decision, playing Pakistan depends on the government".

The former Team India skipper also expressed his thoughts regarding the Indian Premier League (IPL) players' auction, which took place in Kolkata on Thursday (December 19).

"It's a huge platform for everyone, be it seniors or juniors. It is the biggest league in the world, every stadium is jam-packed. It has become its own brand, cricket has taken over. You can see that cricket has become so exciting and in the end, the tournament will remain," Ganguly said.

"Umpires can make mistakes, everyone does. That's why we have a new system in place where the no-balls will be monitored from outside and that will help solve the problem," he added.