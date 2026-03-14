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Sourav Ganguly reminds Gautam Gambhir what his 'real test' as coach will be

Sourav Ganguly has issued a clear message to Gautam Gambhir, saying his “real test” will be how he handles pressure and delivers consistent results. Ganguly emphasized that managing the Indian team requires strong leadership and tactical clarity.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 14, 2026, 04:47 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly reminds Gautam Gambhir what his 'real test' as coach will be
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Gautam Gambhir has recently made history by becoming the first Indian coach to secure two ICC trophies, adding the T20 World Cup 2026 title to his achievements alongside the Champions Trophy 2025. India faced some initial challenges but managed to find their rhythm at the right moment, successfully claiming back-to-back T20 World Cup titles. Nevertheless, the legendary former captain of India, Sourav Ganguly, has cautioned Gambhir that his "true challenge" is still over a year away, represented by the 50-over Cricket World Cup 2027, which is set to take place in South Africa.

"His real test in white ball is going to be in South Africa in 2027. Conditions there will test him but I am confident he will get it right with the team he has," Ganguly said in an interview with Boria Majumdar for Money Control.

India suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the 2023 Cricket World Cup, remaining unbeaten until the final, where they were outplayed by Australia.

Gambhir, who was part of the victorious World Cup team in 2011, now carries the weight of expectations to deliver the title as head coach, especially since the 2027 tournament will also be the last chance for Indian legends Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to secure the trophy.

Ganguly also mentioned that Gambhir and the Indian team must enhance their performances in Test cricket.

"In red ball, he needs to get better. And the way to do it is to think less about the wicket. He needs to get the wicket out of his system. Take the England series. He couldn't do anything about the wicket and you can see the results. He doesn't need to play on turners at home. Good wickets will produce good results," Ganguly added

Despite this, Ganguly voiced his support for the Indian head coach. "Gautam is a very good coach. If you remember I said on your platform ahead of the Border Gavaskar Trophy that you need to give the man some time. As white ball coach he is very good especially in these conditions. He has a very good team and is a very good coach," Ganguly said.

After the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season, Gambhir will shift his attention to Test and ODI cricket.

Also read| RCB icon Virat Kohli shows off new hairstyle ahead of IPL 2026 season opener against SRH

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