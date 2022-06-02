Sourav Ganguly brings a full stop to resignation speculations, launches a new speculations, launches a new education app

Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly had posted a cryptic message yesterday, saying he was going to enter a new chapter of his life, giving rise to speculations that he was quitting as BCCI chief. The speculations were rife that he has stepped down as the BCCI President. However, it has now been revealed that Ganguly is entering a new business venture as he is planning to launch an educational app.

Ganguly had written that on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of his debut for the Indian team, he was planning to do something that would help others.

Meanwhile, with another educational app BYJU’S being the shirt sponsor of the Indian national cricket team, it will be interesting to see whether Ganguly’s venture leads to any changes in that deal. It has also been confirmed in on this new app, tutorials will be available in England, Hindi, Bengali and many other regional languages.