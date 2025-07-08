Sourav Ganguly, popularly known as 'Dada', enjoys net worth of Rs 7000000000, know about his Rs 40 crore Kolkata mansion, multi-crore brand deals and more

His earnings extend beyond administrative duties and past match fees. Ganguly is also a sought-after figure in advertising.

For many cricket enthusiasts, Sourav Ganguly, who is also known as "Dada", was more than just a captain; he represented a transformative era in the sport. His presence on the field was impactful, characterized by his distinctive style and determination to usher in a new era for Indian cricket. As he celebrates his 53rd birthday, Ganguly is remembered not just for his statistics but for the lasting impact he had on the nation's sporting identity.

Beyond his achievements on the field, Ganguly's life off the pitch is equally captivating, marked by his lifestyle, business ventures, and impressive car collection. From his debut at Lord's to his tenure as BCCI president, he has held various roles. Despite his extensive career and travels, he maintains a strong connection to Kolkata, the city that shaped him and remains central to his identity.

Beyond his public persona, Ganguly's personal life reflects his upbringing, discipline, and a touch of luxury. Let's take a closer look.

Sourav Gangul's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Sourav Ganguly's estimated net worth is approximately $80 million, equivalent to around Rs 700 crore. This substantial figure is a result of his long-standing career as an international cricketer, commentator, administrator, and brand ambassador.

How much Sourav Ganguly takes for brand endorsement?

During his time as BCCI President, Ganguly's annual income was reportedly Rs 2 crore (CricketLounge.com). His earnings extend beyond administrative duties and past match fees. Ganguly is also a sought-after figure in advertising, reportedly earning Rs 1 crore per advertisement, according to News18. Throughout his career, he has represented major brands such as Fortune Foods, Meesho, Lloyd, Ajanta Shoes, and others.

He is not just a prominent figure in Indian cricket; he has also been a familiar face in Indian households, representing shopping apps and home appliances.

Sourav Ganguly's investment

Beyond his cricketing career, Ganguly has showcased strong business skills. Among his investments, two notable ones are:

Flickstree, a video commerce platform that combines entertainment and shopping.

Classplus, an edtech startup that assists tutors and educators in conducting online classes, an investment that aligns with the digital transformation in education.

These investments highlight his proactive approach, even after retiring from the sport.

About Sourav Gangu's Rs 40 crore Kolkata mansion

Located at 2/6 Biren Roy Road, Behala, is a house with a white exterior, filled with history. It's more than just a home; it's a tribute to cricket. For over 65 years, the Ganguly family home has been a landmark in South Kolkata, accommodating multiple generations. According to MagicBricks, TOI, and The Financial Express, the house is valued at Rs 40 crore.

Inside, the design is understated yet elegant. The living room features cream tones, soft lighting, and comfortable leather sofas. There's a large television screen, essential for watching cricket, and a sense of calm that contrasts with Ganguly's dynamic on-field presence. His mother prefers white interiors, despite the challenges they pose in India's dusty environment. Ganguly himself favors lighter shades, which, he says, promote a sense of tranquility.

Ganguly's properties extend beyond India. He also owns a two-bedroom apartment in North Harrow, London, acquired in 2008 during his father’s treatment. This peaceful, sophisticated home, located 45 minutes from Central London, provides him with an escape from the pressures of celebrity and a dose of British serenity amidst his busy travel schedule.

Sourav Gnaguly's expensive car collection

Ganguly's car collection is extravagant. According to reports from The Times of India and The Financial Express, Ganguly owns over 20 Mercedes-Benz vehicles, as well as luxury models such as the BMW 7 Series, Audi Q5, and Mercedes-Benz CLK 230.

At 53, Ganguly remains active, venturing into new areas and continuing to make a significant impact. Whether known as Dada or the Prince of Kolkata, his life is a lesson in bold beginnings and lasting success