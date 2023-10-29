Headlines

Bank fraud: ED arrests 2 promoters, CA of pharma firm, searches Ashoka University

Israel-Hamas war enters second stage, announces Israeli PM Netanyahu

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

Sourav Ganguly pinpoints India's toughest ODI World Cup opponents

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sourav Ganguly pinpoints India's toughest ODI World Cup opponents

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

Memories linger as KL Rahul returns to Lucknow: "Main bhoolna chahta hu magar log bhoolne nahi dete"

Diabetes tips: 10 low-GI vegetables that won't spike your blood sugar

10 Birds that hunt snakes

Matthew Perry death: Funniest moments of Friends' Chandler Bing

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

'Goodbye Chandler': Friends fans pour in emotional, heartbreaking tributes after Matthew Perry's shocking death

How Matthew Perry used battle with drug, alcohol addiction for good; lost 3 years' memory; spent Rs 75 crore to be sober

Mouni Roy reveals how life has changed after Brahmastra, says Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's film has 'given me lot of....'

HomeCricket

Cricket

Sourav Ganguly pinpoints India's toughest ODI World Cup opponents

Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian cricket captain, has singled out two teams likely to pose the biggest challenges for India as they aim to win the ODI World Cup once again.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 09:01 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian cricket captain, has singled out Australia and South Africa as the teams likely to pose the biggest challenges for India as they aim to win the ODI World Cup once again.

While Australia, a five-time world champion, faced back-to-back losses against India and South Africa initially, they have staged a remarkable comeback with four consecutive wins, securing a spot in the top four of the tournament standings "Australia and South Africa will be the two biggest challengers for India," Ganguly stated at Eden Gardens, which hosted its first World Cup match. The thrilling encounter featured Bangladesh facing off against the Netherlands.

"Australia and South Africa have made a strong comeback and are playing excellent cricket. Today's victory against New Zealand was incredibly exciting." the former BCCI president remarked. In an earlier match in Dharamsala, Australia capitalized on Travis Head's explosive 67-ball 109 and David Wamer's impressive 65-ball 81 to amass a substantial total of 388 in 49.2 overs.

In a nail-biting finish, Australia secured victory against a determined New Zealand side with just a five-run margin. With this win, the five-time world champions have secured a place in the top four and are on course for a semifinal berth. South Africa, often labeled as 'chokers, has made a strong impact in the tournament with powerful batting performances. leading Ganguly to include them as potential contenders at the expense of defending champions England.

Ganguly expressed his surprise, saying, "I never thought England would perform like this, but that's what sports is all about." Currently, South Africa tops the standings with five wins from six matches, surpassing India.

India, in second place, is set to face England in their sixth-round match in Lucknow on Sunday. "India is a strong side and is performing well. However, the championship is still a long way off, first, they need to navigate the knockout stage," Ganguly emphasized.

India faces an additional challenge with the injury to their premier all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a ligament tear and is likely to miss several more matches. Despite this setback, Ganguly noted that India remains a formidable team. The match between India and South Africa, scheduled for November 5, has generated tremendous demand for tickets Ganguly humorously mentioned, "It's an India match, so there will naturally be a frenzy. Fortunately, I'm no longer the BCCI president, so I don't have any tickets to distribute."

Ganguly also expressed his excitement at seeing a significant number of Bangladeshi supporters at the match on Saturday. In the game between Bangladesh and the Netherlands, about 70 percent of the 15,202 attendees were from the neighboring country. He praised the performance of the Bangladesh team and hoped for even higher attendance in the Pakistan-Bangladesh game on Tuesday.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Saving hostages or destroying Hamas? Israel reveals its top priority as Gaza air strikes continue

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2023: Explore best deals on washing machines, get amazing offers

Influencer's unique matrimonial ad for perfect 'reel partner' leaves internet in laughter

Mahua Moitra vs Nishikant Dubey continues in ‘Cash for Query’ row, TMC MP says ‘no evidence to…’

Pankaj Tripathi's diet: What does 'Kaleen Bhaiya' eat to keep himself healthy and fit? Know here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE