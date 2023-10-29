Sourav Ganguly pinpoints India's toughest ODI World Cup opponents

Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian cricket captain, has singled out two teams likely to pose the biggest challenges for India as they aim to win the ODI World Cup once again.

Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian cricket captain, has singled out Australia and South Africa as the teams likely to pose the biggest challenges for India as they aim to win the ODI World Cup once again.

While Australia, a five-time world champion, faced back-to-back losses against India and South Africa initially, they have staged a remarkable comeback with four consecutive wins, securing a spot in the top four of the tournament standings "Australia and South Africa will be the two biggest challengers for India," Ganguly stated at Eden Gardens, which hosted its first World Cup match. The thrilling encounter featured Bangladesh facing off against the Netherlands.

"Australia and South Africa have made a strong comeback and are playing excellent cricket. Today's victory against New Zealand was incredibly exciting." the former BCCI president remarked. In an earlier match in Dharamsala, Australia capitalized on Travis Head's explosive 67-ball 109 and David Wamer's impressive 65-ball 81 to amass a substantial total of 388 in 49.2 overs.

In a nail-biting finish, Australia secured victory against a determined New Zealand side with just a five-run margin. With this win, the five-time world champions have secured a place in the top four and are on course for a semifinal berth. South Africa, often labeled as 'chokers, has made a strong impact in the tournament with powerful batting performances. leading Ganguly to include them as potential contenders at the expense of defending champions England.

Ganguly expressed his surprise, saying, "I never thought England would perform like this, but that's what sports is all about." Currently, South Africa tops the standings with five wins from six matches, surpassing India.

India, in second place, is set to face England in their sixth-round match in Lucknow on Sunday. "India is a strong side and is performing well. However, the championship is still a long way off, first, they need to navigate the knockout stage," Ganguly emphasized.

India faces an additional challenge with the injury to their premier all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, who is recovering from a ligament tear and is likely to miss several more matches. Despite this setback, Ganguly noted that India remains a formidable team. The match between India and South Africa, scheduled for November 5, has generated tremendous demand for tickets Ganguly humorously mentioned, "It's an India match, so there will naturally be a frenzy. Fortunately, I'm no longer the BCCI president, so I don't have any tickets to distribute."

Ganguly also expressed his excitement at seeing a significant number of Bangladeshi supporters at the match on Saturday. In the game between Bangladesh and the Netherlands, about 70 percent of the 15,202 attendees were from the neighboring country. He praised the performance of the Bangladesh team and hoped for even higher attendance in the Pakistan-Bangladesh game on Tuesday.