Sourav Ganguly: PIL filed in Calcutta High Court over removal of former BCCI President

The advocate who filed the PIL has alleged that there was “political conspiracy” behind Ganguly’s removal.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 05, 2022, 07:44 AM IST

Sourav Ganguly: PIL filed in Calcutta High Court over removal of former BCCI President
File Photo

Sourav Ganguly was recently succeeded by Roger Binny as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India  (BCCI). A public interest litigation (PIL) has now been filed over his removal as the BCCI President in Calcutta High Court. 

The PIL, which is likely to be heard on Tuesday (November 8), was filed by advocate Ramaprasad Sarkar, who argues that Ganguly was removed from the top cricket administration post despite a clear order from the Supreme Court that the former Team India skipper could continue as BCCI chief for another three years. 

"The apex court order also cleared the way for Jay Shah to continue as BCCI Secretary for another three years till 2025. However, despite Shah continuing to remain in his chair, Ganguly was removed," Sarkar was quoted as saying by IANS.

The advocate also alleged that there was “political conspiracy” behind Sourav Ganguly’s removal. Saying that Ganguly is the pride of Bengal being a former player in the state team and the national captain and his removal was an “insult for the state”. “There is surely some political conspiracy behind his dismissal," Sarkar said.

Ganguly not keeping his BCCI top post led to political outrage in West Bengal. CM Mamata Banerjee backed him and also called his dismissal an injustice and a political conspiracy. The West Bengal CM said that she would ask PM Narendra Modi to make Sourav Ganguly India’s candidate for International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman. 

