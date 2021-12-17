Headlines

Cricket

Cricket

Sourav Ganguly names THIS former cricketer as India's potential coach after Rahul Dravid

Sourav Ganguly also revealed that initially, Rahul Dravid wasn't too eager to take the responsibility of the head coach.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 17, 2021, 06:02 PM IST

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has revealed that former Indian great VVS Laxman was keen to take on the job of India's head coach, which was given to Rahul Dravid. 

Ganguly, another legend of Indian cricket, lifted the lid on journalist Boria Majumdar's show, how VVS Laxman expressed his desire for Team India's coaching role. 

‘Dada' as he is fondly known by his fans, added that due to some logistics, the same couldn't happen, and instead Rahul Dravid was instilled as the head coach. However, Ganguly did add that one day Laxman would get the chance to fulfil his desire. 

"He [Laxman] was keen on the national team job, but that couldn't work out. But somewhere down the line, he would have that opportunity to coach the national team," Ganguly said in a conversation with Boria Majumdar.

Sourav Ganguly also revealed that initially, Rahul Dravid wasn't too eager to take the responsibility of the head coach, because he'd have to travel a lot with the team. 

"We had Rahul in mind for a long period of time, both me and Jay, but he wasn't agreeing because of the time away from home [and] because doing a national team's job is [about being] on the road for about 8-9 months in a year and he has two young children," Ganguly added.

As fate would have it, Rahul finally did agree to the job, and under his tutelage, India defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the T20I series and later registered a 1-0 series win over the Kiwis in Tests. 

VVS Laxman meanwhile, was handed the keys for the National Cricket Academy (NCA) wherein he would be the head, and look over the development of next-generation of players. 

Moreover, Rahul Dravid's next assignment as Team India's head coach would be the tour of South Africa, wherein the Men in Blues will play 3 Test matches and as many ODI matches between December 26 and January 23.

