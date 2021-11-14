Sourav Ganguly makes BIG statement on resumption of bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan

India who had never lost to Pakistan in an ICC tournament saw themselves lose by 10 wickets in the opening game of the Men's T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai.

The clash between the two sides gave a glimpse of how either of the sides has no clue of how the players from each side play. While some are ok with how things are going, some former cricketers have said that resuming the bilateral cricket between India and Pakistan will ve good for the sport.

However, they haven't locked horns in bilateral series in recent years due to political tension between the two nations and the last time they played was way back in 2012-13.

Sheding light over the topic, President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Sourav Ganguly said the decuission about the same is not in his hands.

"This is not in the hands of the boards. At world tournaments, the two teams do play each other. Bilateral cricket has been stopped for years and this is something that the respective governments have to work on. This is not in Rameez’s hands, nor mine," Ganguly said while speaking at the 40th Sharjah International Book Fair on Saturday (November 13).

However, PCB chairman Ramiz Raja had said that the resumption of Indo-Pak matches seem possible in near future owing to the political issues between the two nations.

"Impossible right now…" Raja had said when asked about the resumption of series between the two neighbouring countries in September.

"The sporting model has been spoiled by politics and right now it is a status quo and we are not in a hurry on this issue because we have to focus on our domestic and local cricket," he added.