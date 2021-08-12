ENG vs IND 2nd Test: Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah present at Lord's, likely to discuss coach Ravi Shastri’s future

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri, along with bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Vikram Rathour and the fielding coach R Sridhar are set to part ways with the Indian squad after their tenure ends at the end of ICC T20 World Cup in October-November in the UAE.

Ravi Shastri has been with the team since 2017 and now with his contract soon going to expire, there have been speculations that the contract may not get renewed.

Meanwhile, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly along with a few of his accomplices, who were seen attending the 2nd Test Lord's would likely have a word with Shastri about his future with the Indian team.

There have been mixed reports as there have been suggestions of BCCI being keen on having Rahul Dravid as the head coach, while some want Shastri to continue in the role.

With Ganguly and BCCI secretary present at Lord's, there could be a discussion about the same. However, according to the source that told Inside Sport, it is too early for the same.

"Too early to talk about this, but as you are aware the president, secretary, treasurer, and vice-president are landing in London today. So they will interact with Shastri and the team and discuss various things around the tour and future of Indian cricket. If there is much to the topic of Shastri not looking to continue, it will surely be discussed over the course of the Lord’s Test. But I would still say too early,” the source said".

As for the Indian squad under Shastri, India won two overseas Test series in Australia, an ODI and T20I series in South Africa and New Zealand, and have also qualified for the ICC World Test Championship final. The only thing not achieved is a major trophy under his name.