Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has come out in support of Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. According to Ganguly, in a recent interview, the players require opportunities to prove themselves, especially in difficult conditions like Australia.

Ganguly's comments come as Sarfaraz faces questions over whether he is fit for the series, which begins with the first Test in Perth on November 22. "You've got to give him a chance to know," he said. You can’t say anything without giving him a chance. Let him fail first." This sentiment emphasizes the necessity of determining a player's potential through real game play, rather than through preconceived notions. Sarfaraz has an impressive track record in domestic cricket, scoring runs and a place in the national squad, Ganguly pointed out.

Five Tests make up the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, the second of which will be played under lights at Adelaide Oval from Dec. 6 to 10. The third Test then will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane from December 14 to 18, before the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground from December 26 to 30. The final Test will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, and the series will end there.

India’s squad for this prestigious series includes Rohit Sharma (captain), Jasprit Bumrah (vice captain), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant and Sarfaraz Khan. Ganguly’s backing for giving players like Sarfaraz a fair chance has resonated with fans waiting for the series to begin.