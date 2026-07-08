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Sourav Ganguly inducted into ICC Hall of Fame, thanks Jay Shah and unveils Rajkummar Rao-starrer biopic poster

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame, joining cricket's all-time greats. The ex-BCCI president thanked ICC chairman Jay Shah for the honour and also unveiled the first poster of his upcoming biopic starring Rajkummar Rao.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jul 08, 2026, 10:09 PM IST

Sourav Ganguly inducted into ICC Hall of Fame, thanks Jay Shah and unveils Rajkummar Rao-starrer biopic poster
Courtesy: X/@SGanguly99
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Former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly will soon join the ICC Hall of Fame, adding his name to a distinguished group that includes Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Rahul Dravid, and Virender Sehwag. Ganguly becomes the 12th Indian cricketer to receive this honor, a fitting milestone as he celebrates his 54th birthday.

The ICC is expected to announce Ganguly’s induction on July 11 officially. The Hall of Fame recognizes cricketers who’ve made a lasting impact on the game, inspiring others through the way they played.

After hearing the news, Ganguly took to X to thank ICC Chairman Jay Shah for the honor, calling it “amazing to be a part of some great names.”

"Thank you ICC and Chairman Jay Shah for inducting me into the Hall of Fame. It's a huge honour. One of the 10 Indians to be inducted into the Hall of Fame ever. Amazing to be a part of some great names," he wrote.

The BCCI also celebrated Ganguly’s birthday on social media, highlighting his remarkable contributions. With 18,575 runs and 38 centuries across 424 matches, Ganguly left an indelible mark on Indian cricket. His mastery on the off-side—earning him the title "God of Off Side"—set him apart, and his aggressive captaincy pushed India to new heights, especially on foreign soil.

Ganguly helped India share the 2002 Champions Trophy with Sri Lanka and famously led the team to victory in the 2002 NatWest Trophy final at Lord’s—a moment remembered for his iconic shirt-waving celebration. He backed young talents like Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Zaheer Khan, and MS Dhoni, all of whom later played crucial roles in India’s 2011 World Cup triumph.

Marking his birthday, Ganguly also unveiled the poster for his upcoming biopic, “Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story,” with Rajkummar Rao set to portray him. The film is scheduled for release on May 14, 2027. Ganguly shared the news on social media, calling it “the best gift ever” and saying he’s eager to see Rao play his iconic cover drive on screen.

Also read| KL Rahul back in T20Is? Former India star makes strong case after consecutive England defeats

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