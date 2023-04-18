Sourav Ganguly hits back after Virat Kohli unfollows him on Instagram amid death stare, handshake controversy

Sourav Ganguly hits back after Virat Kohli unfollows him on Instagram amid death stare

The ongoing rift between former India skipper Sourav Ganguly and star India batter Virat Kohli has deepened. After videos from the IPL 2023 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday went viral showing Kohli giving a death stare to Ganguly and later Kohli unfollowing Ganguly on Instagram, Ganguly has struck back.

On Saturday, after RCB defeated Delhi Capitals by 23 runs at the Chinnaswamy, two videos went viral which grabbed a lot of attention.

In one video, Kohli was seen giving a death stare to Ganguly, while the latter was sitting inside the DC dug out. In the second video, Ganguly, who is currently the director of cricket for Delhi Capitals, was seen avoiding a handshake with Kohli.

On Monday, a new video went viral on social media in which Ganguly can be seen ignoring Kohli before the start of the match between RCB and DC. Kohli can be seen responding with a cold stare.

After the match, Kohli upped the ante by unfollowing Ganguly on Instagram, sending a clear message that there is something wrong between the two star cricketers. Ganguly hit back by unfollowing Virat Kohli on Monday.

It is to be noted that neither Ganguly nor Kohli have said anything in the viral videos but it seems that both are unwilling to move on from November 2021 incident, when Kohli was removed as ODI captain.