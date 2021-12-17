Is Sourav Ganguly hinting at a new role for Sachin Tendulkar in Team India?

Former Indian skipper and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has made yet another big revelation, hinting that the 'God of Cricket' Sachin Tendulkar could make his much-awaited return to Team India, albeit in a different capacity.

The BCCI recently handed Team India's coaching job to Rahul Dravid, a move that was appreciated by fans and experts alike. Furthermore, VVS Laxman was given the responsibility of heading the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Judging by the way things are going, some cricket fans might not be wrong to feel that the Ganguly era of cricket could well and truly be back. To top it off, the BCCI supremo is also planning to convince Sachin Tendulkar to join Team India's backroom staff.

A modern legend of the sport, Sachin is one of the most adored and respected figures in Indian cricket. His addition to India's support staff would definitely add a lot of experience and it would be a big positive for the team.

Ganguly also hinted about the same, in a recent chat with journalist Boria Majumdar's show 'Backstage with Boria', although the BCCI president did admit that currently there's a conflict of interest, that needs to be addressed first of all.

"Sachin is obviously a bit different. He doesn't want to be involved in all this. I'm sure with Sachin's involvement in Indian cricket in some way, it can't be a better news than that. In what way that obviously needs to be worked out. Because there is too much conflict all around. Rightly or wrongly, anything and everything you do you have the word 'conflict' keeps jumping out of the window, some of which I find really really unrealistic. So you have to see the best way to keep the best talent involved in the game. And at some stage Sachin will also find a way to be involved in Indian cricket," Ganguly stated.

While there's still some way to go before fans can finally witness the return of Sachin, more immediate challenges await Team India as they prepare to face off against South Africa. The Men in Blue begin their proteas challenge from December 26, first in a 3 match Test series and an ODI series of as many games, later in January.