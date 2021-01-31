Sourav Ganguly health update: BCCI President discharged from hospital

BCCI President and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has been discgarged from the Kolkata Hospital on Sunday, after he went through second round of angioplasty, done to clear the clogged coronary arteries.

The Apollo Gleneagles Hospital had said that Ganguly was stable after the angioplasty and after further examination on Friday, he was shifted to a private ward from the ICU, it was revealed that Ganguly had clogged coronary arteries and he had to undergo a fresh round of the procedure.

Ganguly was in the hospital for four days this time before returning home on Sunday morning and the doctors said that he would be back to normal life very soon.

Cardiologist Dr Devi Shetty headed the team to perform the angioplasty on Ganguly when the decision was taken after seeing the reports from the tests conducted after his admission. He was rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after feeling dizzy and experiencing a slight discomfort in chest.

Ganguly had the same complaint earlier this month as well when he was diagnosed with three blocked arteries and had to undergo stenting in his right coronary artery.