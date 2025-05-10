Former BCCI president and Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly spilled the bean on the future of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, which was suspended on May 9 for a week.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on May 9 suspended the Indian Premier League (IPL) for a week in view of soaring tensions with Pakistan. Even a match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was abandoned midway in Dharamsala due to security concerns. Now, the Indian cricket board will decide the future of IPL 2025 after a week, however, the former BCCI president and Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly has come forward and spilled the beans about the restarting date of the tournament.

Pakistan wouldn't sustain India's pressure for long: Ganguly

Ganguly, while speaking to reporters in Kolkata, believed that the situation is expected to improve in the coming days as Pakistan would not sustain India's pressure for long. ''Yes, absolutely. BCCI will complete the IPL. This situation won’t last long. Pakistan will not be able to sustain India’s pressure for long. BCCI had to do it (suspend the IPL). Chandigarh, Dharamsala, Delhi, and Jaipur are some of the venues of the IPL - so the situation presented itself for the BCCI to take the step. With time, it will be alright,'' he said.

Remaining IPL league matches

Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings

Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad