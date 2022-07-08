Sourav Ganguly celebrates 50th birthday as he grooves to SRK's song in London with daughter Sana

Sourav Ganguly celebrated his 50th birthday as he dances in London with daughter Sana

Former Indian captain, one of the most beloved Indian cricketers of all time, and current BCCI supremo Sourav Ganguly turned 50 on Friday.

'Dada' as he is fondly called, travelled to London to celebrate his birthday, and in one of the videos of the celebration, he can be seen dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's famous Bollywood song along with his wife Dona Ganguly and daughter Sana.

Earlier, pictures of Ganguly's birthday celebration in the UK had gone viral, wherein he was joined by his former teammate and legend Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, and secretary Jay Shah among others.

Celebration of Sourav Ganguly's 50th Birthday in UK.

Although, another video of Ganguly dancing to Shah Rukh Khan's song 'Deewangi Deewangi' from the film Om Shanti Om is breaking the internet. In the clip, 'Dada' can be seen on the streets of London at midnight, along with his friends and family.

While the BCCI supremo can be seen enjoying his heart out with his friends and wife Dona Ganguly, his daughter Sana can be seen sitting on the sidewalk, but later Ganguly insists his daughter to join him, after which they all dance together.

Sourav Ganguly, along with the rest of the senior BCCI office-bearers had also attended Team India's recently concluded Test match in Edgbaston, which England won by 7 wickets to level the Test series 2-2.

The Men in Blue did beat England in the first T20I of the series on Friday, with the second T20I scheduled to take place on Saturday.