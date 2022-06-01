Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on cryptic tweet that sparked BCCI resignation rumours

File Photo

BCCI President and decorated former Team India captain Sourav Ganguly on Wednesday sparked wild speculation with a cryptic tweet. The post was followed by reports of him having quit from his post as the president of India’s cricket board. However, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah was quick to refute the media reports, clearing that Ganguly had not resigned. Now, Ganguly himself has clarified what he had meant from the post.

The former player and current cricket administrator has launch an edtech app. “I have launched a worldwide educational app,” Ganguly was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Ganguly had tweeted a message. In the post, the legendary batsman had hinted that he was "planning to start something" in order to help a lot of people.

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue your support as I enter this chapter of my life," he tweeted.

"2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, Cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today," the BCCI President had added.

