Sourav Ganguly breaks silence on BCCI exit, says ‘One does not become Narendra Modi...'

Photo: PTI

After reports of his exit kicked up a storm, former Indian skipper and BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has broken his silence on the impending departure from the post of top cricket administrator of the country.

Ganguly made the remarks at an event in Kolkata on Thursday, saying that everyone has to face rejections at some time or the other, saying that quick success never happens, highlighting the likes of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar in a philosophical comment.

"No one can continue as the administrator throughout his life. All have to face rejections some time or the other. When you look at quick success it never happens. Remember, one does not become Narendra Modi or Sachin Tendulkar or an Ambani overnight," Ganguly remarked.

Ganguly further replied that he had enjoyed his tenure as the President of BCCI tremendously, adding that life was much more difficult as a cricketer. Citing the cricketing achievements during his term as the Board’s chief, Ganguly said that still he “cannot continue as the administrator throughout his life”.

“However, my life as a cricketer was much more difficult. If you see there had been several developments in Indian cricket during the last three years when I was the BCCI President. We organised cricket during an extremely difficult period of COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian women’s cricket team won the silver medal in the Commonwealth Games. The Indian men’s cricket team had several successes overseas. Still as I said one cannot continue as the administrator throughout his life," he was quoted as saying at an event of Bandhan Bank.

Ganguly also hinted that he would soon be seen in a new role, saying that he would be “starting from zero” in that role too. "A time comes when everyone has to make a fresh beginning from zero. My career as a cricket administrator might have ended here. Probably I can be seen in a new role now. There too I will be starting from zero," he said.

However, Ganguly refrained from outing any details of why ultimately, he had to give up the top cricket administrator post. The BCCI chief refused to take any questions on whether his endorsements for several brands was behind his differences with other BCCI members.

READ | T20 World Cup: These players crucial for India to reach semi-finals, Ravi Shastri makes BIG prediction