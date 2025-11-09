Sourav Ganguly backs THIS women's star player to lead Team India in future, her name is...

The former Indian skipper recently at an event felicitated a player of the Indian women's cricket team for her performance in the recently concluded ICC tournament and also backed her to lead the team in the coming future.

The Indian women's cricket team etched its name in the history books after it clinched its maiden ICC Cricket World Cup, defeating South Africa in the finals earlier this month. After this historic win, several players of the team have been felicitated, including wicketkeeper batter Richa Ghosh, who was appointed as DSP of police by the West Bengal government. At the felicitation ceremony, former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly backed Richa to lead the Indian side in the future.

''Your career has just begun. Women’s cricket will grow massively in the next four to six years, and there will be more opportunities. I hope you make the most of them and one day, like Jhulan, we’ll stand here and say, ‘Richa — India captain,'' Ganguly said.

''You’re just 22. You have time on your side. All blessings and heartiest congratulations,'' he added.

VIDEO | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, in the presence of former India captain Sourav Ganguly, felicitated Women's World Cup winning cricketer Richa Ghosh with a gold chain, offered an appointment letter of West Bengal Police in the rank of Deputy Superintendent of… pic.twitter.com/bIOJPSsQ7e — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 8, 2025

Paising Ghosh's performance in the recently concluded ICC tournament, Ganguly further said, ''The role she plays batting lower down the order is very difficult. You get fewer balls but have to score the most runs. People may remember Jemimah’s 127 not out or Harmanpreet’s 89 in the semifinals, but Richa’s strike rate of 130-plus made the difference. What she has done so simply is equal in value to Smriti or Harman.''

For those unversed, Richa scored 235 runs in 8 innings of the ICC Women's World Cup. Her best figures came against South Africa when she scored 94 runs. Her match-winning cameo against Australia in the semis also helped Team India win the game.