Cricket

Cricket

'Sorry to Indians, but if I were selector...': Ex-PAK cricketer lambasts Shreyas Iyer's performance in Duleep Trophy

The former Pakistani player did not hold back in his criticism of Shreyas Iyer's lackluster performances with the bat.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Sep 14, 2024, 09:09 PM IST

Shreyas Iyer's performance in the Duleep Trophy has been tumultuous, with his recent match only adding to the pressure he faces. Following a disappointing loss to India C in the first match, where he scored a quick half-century in the second innings after a failure in the first, Iyer was not selected for the upcoming Test series against Bangladesh.

The second-round match was a crucial opportunity for Iyer to showcase his abilities for Test cricket. However, instead of making a strong statement with his bat, he was dismissed for a first-ball duck. It was an unfortunate moment for Iyer, who was aiming to secure his position in the Test squad. Adding to his misfortune was the fact that he was wearing sunglasses while walking out to the crease, a rare sight in cricket.

This dismissal came at a critical juncture for Iyer, as he sought to establish himself in the Test squad. Former Pakistani player Basit Ali expressed his dissatisfaction with Iyer's performance, labeling the 29-year-old batsman as 'lucky' and suggesting that he lacks the necessary 'hunger' for red-ball cricket.

“As a cricketer, it saddens me to see him. If you are getting out in front, your concentration isn't in the game. And especially the red-ball game. He has scored two centuries in the World Cup, he's an IPL-winning captain, he should've scored 100-200 runs here. Iyer is so lucky that Rahane and Pujara aren't playing in Duleep Trophy,” said Basit.

“Iyer doesn't have the hunger for red-ball cricket anymore. He's only hungry for boundaries. You should prioritise it. If he's thinking he is similar to Virat Kohli after hitting two centuries in World Cup, no, it doesn't happen that way. I'm sorry to Indians who like him, but if I was India's selector, Iyer wouldn't have been in the Duleep Trophy at all. He's not respecting the game.”

In 2024, Shreyas Iyer experienced a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Initially, he was excluded from BCCI contracts due to concerns about his availability for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy. However, the 29-year-old batter made a stunning comeback.

Iyer played a crucial role in Mumbai's victory in the Ranji Trophy and his leadership was instrumental in leading the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title. 

Also read| 'We should also consider...': Ex-PAK skipper fires massive warning to India amid Champions Trophy uncertainty

