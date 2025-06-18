The senior Indian player, who has played in 75 ODIs (106 wickets) and 57 Test matches (170 wickets), last participated in an international match in 2023. Since then, injuries and the rise of younger bowlers have kept him out of action.

It has been two years since Umesh Yadav last donned the India jersey. His most recent appearance came during the final of the ICC World Test Championship in London, where he was among the players released following the team's disappointing performance, culminating in a significant 209-run defeat to Australia. A player's career may suffer significantly after missing two years of international cricket. The last time Yadav represented India, the Test squad featured stalwarts such as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ajinkya Rahane. Since then, both Rohit and Kohli have retired from Test cricket, while Pujara and Rahane are now competing in domestic cricket after losing their places in the national team. The landscape of Indian cricket has changed dramatically.

The Indian team has moved forward, appointing Shubman Gill as the young Test captain for the upcoming five-match series in England. Despite these changes, Yadav, a right-arm fast bowler, remains optimistic and continues to nurture aspirations of making a comeback to international cricket.

Earlier this year, he underwent surgery and is currently in the process of recovering from a leg muscle injury.

“Efforts to make a comeback are complete," Yadav told Sports Tak. “I cannot select myself. I will have to play some matches, get fit. To come back, I will have to play competitive cricket. My effort is to get fit and come back in the team."

The experienced pacer who has participated in 57 Test matches and claimed 170 wickets disclosed that he never imagined representing India as a child when he initially started playing cricket.

“When I started playing cricket, I never thought that I will play this, I will play that, I would play for India. I am a natural fast bowler. I have been bowling fast since childhood. I never went to any academy or nets. That is why I never thought that I would play for India. I kept on playing," Yadav said.

“Someone told me to play this, someone told me to play that. While playing, the son of a coal miner is sitting here playing for India. I think some things that are meant to happen. I always say that fast bowlers are natural; you cannot turn someone into a fast bowler," he added.

India is scheduled to begin a five-match Test series in England on June 20, with Shubman Gill taking on the role of new Test captain and Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy.

Also read| '3-2 in favour of...': Dale Steyn drops bold prediction for India-England Test series